Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in M.D.C. by 5.3% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 49.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 7.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $380,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDC opened at $50.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.57. The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.19%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDC. Raymond James cut their price objective on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

