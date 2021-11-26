Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $41.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average is $39.19. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.57 and a twelve month high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $2,377,222.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,524 shares of company stock worth $6,346,034. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

