Loop Capital Cuts Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $77.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 72.96% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Lyft in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $44.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lyft has a 12 month low of $37.63 and a 12 month high of $68.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.91.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lyft will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $307,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,525 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,710. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the third quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 70.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 191.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the second quarter worth $39,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

