Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 6,514 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management trimmed its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 31.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,514 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,984,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338,519 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,561,000 after buying an additional 1,509,137 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,116,000 after buying an additional 1,396,355 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,371,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,949,000 after buying an additional 25,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,211,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,457,000 after buying an additional 219,133 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.10.

CAH stock opened at $48.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day moving average of $53.54.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.65%.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

