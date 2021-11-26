Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 506 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 37.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $72.21 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $52.22 and a 12 month high of $73.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.65.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.