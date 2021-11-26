Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 281 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.05.

NYSE:CAT opened at $207.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $172.28 and a one year high of $246.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.32.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.