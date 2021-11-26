Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 17,834 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,834 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,106,000 after purchasing an additional 60,105 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 403,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,906,000 after purchasing an additional 18,386 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $77.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.41. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

