Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 40.5% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter worth about $106,000.

SLYV stock opened at $88.13 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $91.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.52 and a 200 day moving average of $84.46.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

