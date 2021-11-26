Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $427,000 Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 82.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 747 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $5,931,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $633.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $651.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $607.75 and a 200-day moving average of $544.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.63 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.83%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

