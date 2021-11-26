Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Acquires 7,030 Shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management owned approximately 0.17% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,165,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,693,000 after acquiring an additional 557,947 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 180.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 256,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 164,919 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 409,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 143,995 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter worth about $988,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 36,295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.20. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $27.82.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

