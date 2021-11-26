Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Optas LLC

Optas LLC decreased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 25.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Linde by 13.5% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth about $378,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.71.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN traded down $5.97 on Friday, hitting $321.28. 40,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,403. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $240.80 and a 1 year high of $340.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $315.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.46. The company has a market cap of $164.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.44%.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

