Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Trading Up 7.1%

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) was up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.20 and last traded at $57.07. Approximately 269,728 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,051,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.31.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LSPD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.71.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.56. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -106.37.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.44 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

