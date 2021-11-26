Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) will report $1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Life Storage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the lowest is $1.23. Life Storage reported earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $5.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $6.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Life Storage.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

LSI has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.63.

Shares of NYSE:LSI traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $134.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,418. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $71.59 and a 1-year high of $139.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.56%.

In other Life Storage news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Life Storage by 9.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,329,000 after buying an additional 863,247 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the third quarter worth about $82,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,229,875,000 after acquiring an additional 434,190 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 21.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,122,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,582,000 after acquiring an additional 375,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 143.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,790,000 after acquiring an additional 349,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Life Storage (LSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.