Liberum Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on the mining company’s stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ANTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,347.50 ($17.61).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,473 ($19.24) on Wednesday. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of GBX 1,202 ($15.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,411.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,492.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.91.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.