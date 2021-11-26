Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR)

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.49% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NewRiver REIT stock opened at GBX 84.69 ($1.11) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 76.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.16. NewRiver REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 109.20 ($1.43). The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.93. The company has a market cap of £262.09 million and a PE ratio of -1.75.

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

