Liberum Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Renew (LON:RNWH)

Renew (LON:RNWH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 770 ($10.06) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.13% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Renew currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 725 ($9.47).

Shares of RNWH stock opened at GBX 778.81 ($10.18) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £612.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 792.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 734.67. Renew has a 1 year low of GBX 410.25 ($5.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 889 ($11.61).

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

