Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX)

Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.73% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of AQX opened at GBX 640.40 ($8.37) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 675.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 673.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. Aquis Exchange has a 12 month low of GBX 435 ($5.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 733 ($9.58). The company has a market cap of £176.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.06.

In other news, insider Alasdair Frederick Seton Haynes purchased 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 655 ($8.56) per share, for a total transaction of £8,999.70 ($11,758.17).

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. It also develops and provides exchange and regulatory technology. The company offers a trading platform, a cash equities trading venue with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; and access for clients to trade in approximately 1,500 stocks and ETFs across 14 European markets, as well as licences its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

