Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 15,052 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 101,391 shares.The stock last traded at $159.52 and had previously closed at $160.26.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.80.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.69.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 76.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth about $86,000. 11.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

