Liam Griffin Sells 10,000 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.32, for a total transaction of $1,533,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Liam Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $1,630,600.00.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $157.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.27. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.28 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

