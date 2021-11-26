Lendefi (new) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (LDFI)

Lendefi (new) (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last week, Lendefi (new) has traded 17% higher against the US dollar. One Lendefi (new) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Lendefi (new) has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $19,205.00 worth of Lendefi (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Lendefi (new)

Lendefi (new) was first traded on January 20th, 2021. Lendefi (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,887,779,997 coins. Lendefi (new)’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Buying and Selling Lendefi (new)

