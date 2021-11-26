Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.00.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Argus downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $93.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.33 and its 200-day moving average is $99.76. Leidos has a 1 year low of $87.97 and a 1 year high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 11.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after acquiring an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 54.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 597,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,541,000 after acquiring an additional 210,765 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 9.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 8.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 34,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

