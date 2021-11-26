Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on LGRVF. Berenberg Bank lowered Legrand to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

LGRVF opened at $109.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Legrand has a one year low of $83.65 and a one year high of $116.50.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

