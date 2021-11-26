Latitude Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 85.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,734 shares during the quarter. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 66.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 55.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $153,000.

NYSEARCA:QLTA traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.83. The stock had a trading volume of 54,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,539. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.64. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.67 and a 12-month high of $58.80.

