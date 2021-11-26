Latitude Advisors LLC Has $855,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 99.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $7.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $424.32. 104,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,099,166. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $330.04 and a twelve month high of $435.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $415.41 and a 200 day moving average of $404.09.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

