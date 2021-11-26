Latitude Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,449 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,166,888,000 after purchasing an additional 483,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,553,435,000 after purchasing an additional 217,552 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in NIKE by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,423,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,146,330,000 after purchasing an additional 399,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded down $3.17 on Friday, reaching $168.86. The company had a trading volume of 52,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,407,635. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.03.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,824,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

