Latitude Advisors LLC Buys 27,292 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 100.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,292 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 29.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth $68,000. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,381,560.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Luis Massiani sold 51,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $1,389,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STL stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,719. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.55.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Sterling Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.97%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

