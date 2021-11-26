Latitude Advisors LLC Acquires 2,184 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 105.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Amundi bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth approximately $1,008,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 63.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,395 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth approximately $240,526,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 190.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,079,000 after purchasing an additional 811,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.11.

LLY stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $263.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,820. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $142.61 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The stock has a market cap of $252.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

