Lantz Financial LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,955,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,725,000.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $109.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.99 and a 200 day moving average of $109.32. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

