Lantz Financial LLC Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Chubb comprises 1.7% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Amundi acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,969,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,761,000 after purchasing an additional 468,358 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,250,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,200,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,679,000 after purchasing an additional 274,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Chubb by 26.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,189,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,080,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock opened at $190.42 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $144.00 and a 52-week high of $197.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.18. The company has a market capitalization of $82.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,764 shares of company stock worth $11,380,268 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CB. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.44.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

