Lantz Financial LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,954,000. Corsicana & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $117.46 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.56 and its 200-day moving average is $112.05.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

