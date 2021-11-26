Lantz Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,966 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.87.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $51.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.58. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $48.15 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $237.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.