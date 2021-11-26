Lantz Financial LLC Buys 5,565 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 60.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 15,556.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 24,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $483,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,076,000.

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $37.68 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $38.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.72.

