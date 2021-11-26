Lantz Financial LLC Buys 143 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 190.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.48.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,382,960. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $182.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.96 and a 1 year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 74.80%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

