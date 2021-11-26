Lantz Financial LLC Acquires 800 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 14.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after buying an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Republic Services by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.90.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services stock opened at $138.39 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.62 and a 12 month high of $145.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.06. The company has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

