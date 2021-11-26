Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) Downgraded to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Landis+Gyr Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Landis+Gyr Group alerts:

OTCMKTS LDGYY opened at $17.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.82. Landis+Gyr Group has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $19.75.

Landis+Gyr Group AG provides integrated energy management solutions to utilities sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital and prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, energy data management, and advanced meter solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Landis+Gyr Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landis+Gyr Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.