Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in NVR in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in NVR by 266.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVR by 18.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in NVR by 75.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NVR opened at $5,351.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5,003.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,990.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,875.20 and a 52 week high of $5,364.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.99.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $65.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,399.00.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

