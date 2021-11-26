Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 11.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $1,515,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 179,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,074,000 after acquiring an additional 19,412 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,854,000. Select Asset Management & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 233.4% during the 2nd quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 28,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,124,000.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $67.20 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $57.71 and a 1-year high of $70.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.38.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

