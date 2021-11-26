Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,327 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 45.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Ventas by 26.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 30.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 17.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Ventas by 23.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

VTR stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 339.63%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,023,587.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,002,047.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.24.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.