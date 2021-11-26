Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,264 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 44.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock opened at $98.28 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $78.43 and a 52 week high of $101.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.09.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

