Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 12,560 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 238,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 349.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period.

FLC opened at $22.60 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $25.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average is $23.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.

