Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Shares Purchased by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,950 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Kopin worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KOPN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kopin by 105.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,372,000 after buying an additional 650,003 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin during the first quarter worth $593,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kopin by 34.0% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 13,857 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kopin by 318.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 169,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 129,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin during the second quarter worth $404,000. 27.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KOPN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Kopin from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other Kopin news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 19,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $139,839.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOPN traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 18,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,418. Kopin Co. has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average is $6.39. The firm has a market cap of $462.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.77 and a beta of 2.12.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Kopin had a negative net margin of 19.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kopin Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

