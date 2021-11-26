KOK (KOK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $375.73 Million

KOK (CURRENCY:KOK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. One KOK coin can currently be bought for about $3.50 or 0.00006443 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a market capitalization of $375.73 million and $12.08 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00044576 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008794 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.98 or 0.00233695 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

KOK Coin Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

