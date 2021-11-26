Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Upgraded to Buy at Nord/LB

Nord/LB upgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on KNRRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:KNRRY opened at $25.67 on Thursday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $35.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.93.

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

