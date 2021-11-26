KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Position Increased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of KLA by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of KLA by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 9,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $5,496,442. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $413.30 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $247.12 and a 52 week high of $427.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $367.88 and its 200-day moving average is $338.31. The company has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.19 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.65.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.