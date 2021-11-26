Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Earns “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 313 ($4.09) target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.64) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 365.60 ($4.78).

Shares of Kingfisher stock opened at GBX 322.50 ($4.21) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 336.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 352.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.71. Kingfisher has a 52-week low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 389.67 ($5.09). The company has a market cap of £6.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $2.75. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.21%.

In related news, insider Thierry Garnier bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.27) per share, with a total value of £130,800 ($170,891.04).

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

