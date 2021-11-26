KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $529,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

KG&L Capital Management LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,054 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 20,665 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,111,000 after buying an additional 2,004,083 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after buying an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 220.7% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 148,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 102,530 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $24.23. 316,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,300,453. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average is $27.64. The company has a market cap of $173.00 billion, a PE ratio of 202.18, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. Loop Capital began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.