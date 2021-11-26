KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

KG&L Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica makes up approximately 1.1% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 25.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,825 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LULU. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.88.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $457.80. 2,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,562. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $434.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.43. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

