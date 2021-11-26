KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 164.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,344 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $993,414,000 after buying an additional 7,966,929 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after buying an additional 3,571,088 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,402,560,000 after buying an additional 3,283,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,935,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MU. Raymond James cut their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.94.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.05. 307,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,530,546. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.61 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $370,759.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,448. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

