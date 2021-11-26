KG&L Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,210 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 41.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Roblox news, major shareholder Altos Ventures Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $2,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 32,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $4,346,737.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 903,326 shares of company stock valued at $82,493,427 in the last ninety days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RBLX shares. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

Shares of RBLX stock traded up $2.00 on Friday, hitting $126.23. The company had a trading volume of 107,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,402,313. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.45. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

