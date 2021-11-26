KG&L Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Southern by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 444,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after acquiring an additional 20,041 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,859,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,556,000 after acquiring an additional 49,097 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Southern by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,274,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,661,000 after acquiring an additional 549,661 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.42.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $98,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 85,847 shares of company stock worth $5,711,926 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.77. The company had a trading volume of 40,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.69. The firm has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $67.54.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.29%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

